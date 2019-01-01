Alvin Burroughs (November 21, 1911 – August 1, 1950) was an American swing jazz drummer.

Burroughs was raised in Pittsburgh. He played in Kansas City with Walter Page's Blue Devils in 1928-29 and then with Alphonse Trent's territory band before moving to Chicago around 1930. There he played with Hal Draper's Arcadians (1935), Horace Henderson (1937–38), and Earl Hines (1938–40); with Hines he recorded extensively. In the 1940s he worked with Milt Larkin, Benny Carter (1942), and Red Allen (1945-46), in addition to leading his own groups. He was in George Dixon's quartet in 1950 when he died of a heart attack. He never recorded as a leader.