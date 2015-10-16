Hurricane #1Formed 1996. Disbanded 1999
Hurricane #1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/87788c91-a97e-40a8-860b-3d9a3956af5e
Hurricane #1 Biography (Wikipedia)
Hurricane #1 are an English rock band, formed in Oxford in 1996. The band were formed by former Ride guitarist Andy Bell, along with vocalist / guitarist Alex Lowe, bassist Will Pepper and drummer Gareth "Gaz" Farmer. After releasing two albums, Hurricane #1 (1997) and Only the Strongest Will Survive (1999), the band broke-up. Bell went to join Gay Dad and then eventually Oasis, while Lowe ventured into a solo career. Fronted by Lowe, the band reformed in 2014 and released their third album, Find What You Love and Let It Kill You, in November 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hurricane #1 Tracks
Sort by
After Hours
Hurricane #1
After Hours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0513ky6.jpglink
After Hours
Last played on
Step Into My World
Hurricane #1
Step Into My World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Step Into My World
Last played on
Rising Sign (Kevin Shields Mix)
Hurricane #1
Rising Sign (Kevin Shields Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rising Sign (Kevin Shields Mix)
Last played on
Just Another Illusion
Hurricane #1
Just Another Illusion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Another Illusion
Last played on
Step Into My World (Perfecto Mix)
Hurricane #1
Step Into My World (Perfecto Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Step Into My World (Perfecto Mix)
Last played on
Hurricane #1 Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist