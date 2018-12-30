Bebel GilbertoBorn 12 May 1966
Bebel Gilberto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqhpn.jpg
1966-05-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8777a849-fb4e-4430-9918-170f619c5286
Bebel Gilberto Biography (Wikipedia)
Isabel Gilberto de Oliveira (born May 12, 1966), known as Bebel Gilberto, is a Brazilian American popular singer often associated with bossa nova. She is the daughter of João Gilberto and singer Miúcha. Her uncle is singer/composer Chico Buarque. Gilberto has been performing since her youth in Rio de Janeiro.
Bebel Gilberto Tracks
Close Your Eyes (Remixed By Faze Action)
Bebel Gilberto
Close Your Eyes (Remixed By Faze Action)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpn.jpglink
Tanto Tempo
Bebel Gilberto
Tanto Tempo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpn.jpglink
Tanto Tempo
Last played on
Samba de Bencao
Bebel Gilberto
Samba de Bencao
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpn.jpglink
Samba de Bencao
Last played on
August Day Song
Bebel Gilberto
August Day Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpn.jpglink
August Day Song
Last played on
Samba E Amor
Bebel Gilberto
Samba E Amor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpn.jpglink
Samba E Amor
Last played on
So Nice (Summer Samba)
Bebel Gilberto
So Nice (Summer Samba)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpn.jpglink
So Nice (Summer Samba)
Last played on
So Nice
Bebel Gilberto
So Nice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpn.jpglink
So Nice
Last played on
Beauty and The Beast
Bebel Gilberto
Beauty and The Beast
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpn.jpglink
Beauty and The Beast
Performer
Last played on
Bim Bom
Bebel Gilberto
Bim Bom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpn.jpglink
Bim Bom
Last played on
River Song
Bebel Gilberto
River Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpn.jpglink
River Song
Last played on
Jabuticaba
Bebel Gilberto
Jabuticaba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpn.jpglink
Jabuticaba
Last played on
Lonely
Bebel Gilberto
Lonely
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpn.jpglink
Lonely
Last played on
The Real Thing
Bebel Gilberto
The Real Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpn.jpglink
The Real Thing
Last played on
Sem Contenção (DJ Sin Plomo Remix)
Bebel Gilberto
Sem Contenção (DJ Sin Plomo Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpn.jpglink
Sem Contenção (DJ Sin Plomo Remix)
Last played on
Close Your Eyes
Bebel Gilberto
Close Your Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpn.jpglink
Close Your Eyes
Last played on
Far From The Sea
Bebel Gilberto
Far From The Sea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpn.jpglink
Far From The Sea
Last played on
Aganju
Bebel Gilberto
Aganju
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpn.jpglink
Aganju
Last played on
Inspiracao
Bebel Gilberto
Inspiracao
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpn.jpglink
Inspiracao
Last played on
Novas Ideias
Bebel Gilberto
Novas Ideias
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpn.jpglink
Novas Ideias
Last played on
Preciso Dizer Que Te Amo
Cazuza
Preciso Dizer Que Te Amo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpn.jpglink
Preciso Dizer Que Te Amo
Last played on
Momento
Bebel Gilberto
Momento
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhpn.jpglink
Momento
Last played on
15
Apr
2019
Bebel Gilberto
Union Chapel, London, UK
