Los Alegres de Terán is a Norteño music group from Mexico. They were formed in Nuevo León when Eugenio Abrego and Tomas Ortiz met in a club in the mid 1940s focusing their activities around the area of Monterrey, Reynosa, and finally settling in McAllen, Texas.

Beginning with their first record in 1948, "Corrido de Pepito", Los Alegres de Terán were pioneers of norteño style duets singing corridos, rancheras and norteño songs. Their first record was for Falcon Records. Soon they recorded for Orfeo Records of Mexico, which brought them wider recognition as that label heavily promoted them in Mexico City and Monterrey. They recorded more albums and had hits with many songs, including "Carta Jugada", "Alma Enamorada", and "Entre Copa y Copa". Later they would record for the Mexican branch of Columbia Records and for Del Valle Records. The duo also took part in cross-marketing moves, including a spot on the bill in the first Polka Festival which was held in Chicago in the mid-1960s. The group also had an appearance in several films, including Pueblito, a 1961 melodrama directed by Emilio Fernandez.