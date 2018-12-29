Bernie GlowBorn 6 February 1926. Died 8 May 1982
Bernie Glow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1926-02-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/87749622-f3b7-42f6-99f3-0933d6c60091
Bernie Glow Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernie Glow (February 6, 1926 – May 8, 1982) was an American trumpet player who specialized in jazz and commercial lead trumpet from the 1940s to 1970s.
Glow's early career was on the road with Artie Shaw, Woody Herman and others during the last years of the big-band era. The majority of his years were spent as a first-rate New York City studio musician, where he worked with Miles Davis and Frank Sinatra, and did thousands of radio and television recording sessions.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bernie Glow Tracks
Sort by
(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman
Bernie Glow
(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnzx.jpglink
(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman
Last played on
Ain't No Way
King Curtis
Ain't No Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br62j.jpglink
Ain't No Way
Last played on
Main Title From "The Carpetbaggers"
Jimmy Smith
Main Title From "The Carpetbaggers"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgmq.jpglink
Main Title From "The Carpetbaggers"
Last played on
The Brotherhood of Man
Willie Dennis
The Brotherhood of Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5fz.jpglink
The Brotherhood of Man
Composer
Last played on
Sketches of Spain
Ernie Royal
Sketches of Spain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063dynm.jpglink
Sketches of Spain
Last played on
Springsville
Miles Davis
Springsville
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063dynm.jpglink
Springsville
Last played on
Back to artist