The Martels were a Canadian rock band formed in 1957 in Midland, Ontario, Canada. The band first emerged on the music scene when musicians Tom Ambeau (drums, guitar), Milt Budarick (bass guitar), Bert DesRochers (piano), Larry French (lead guitar, vocals) and Gary French (lead vocals, drums), formed The Corvettes. Rock and roll was becoming a powerful force on the music scene and The Corvettes became a part of that, playing concerts throughout Ontario.

The Corvettes would go on to become the backing band for Canada's first teen idol Bobby Curtola. Changing their name to Bobby Curtola & The Martells (after Curtola's manager, Maria Martell) in 1961, the band went on to record hits such as "Indian Giver", "Hand in Hand with You", and "Fortune Teller" with Curtola. The band also toured across Canada and recorded with big stars of the day such as Del Shannon.

The Martels disbanded in the late 1960s, but in 1979, the band reunited and continued playing together until disbanding in 2015.