Young ScooterUS rapper Kenneth Bailey. Born 28 March 1986
Young Scooter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986-03-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/876eaf5b-e416-44a2-824e-52ec90580fdc
Young Scooter Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenneth Edward Bailey (born March 28, 1986), better known by his stage name Young Scooter, is an American rapper who is affiliated with Freebandz and 1017 Brick Squad Records and signed to his own label Black Migo Gang. Scooter grew to prominence in 2012 after releasing a number of successful mixtapes and collaborating with notable rappers such as Gucci Mane, Future, Waka Flocka Flame and Chief Keef. His mixtape Street Lottery received positive reviews and was certified gold on popular mixtape site DatPiff. It was placed at number 24 on SPIN's 40 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Young Scooter Tracks
Sort by
New Hunnids
Young Scooter
New Hunnids
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Hunnids
Last played on
Doh Doh (feat. Young Scooter)
Future
Doh Doh (feat. Young Scooter)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhhmn.jpglink
Doh Doh (feat. Young Scooter)
Last played on
Trippple Cross
Young Scooter
Trippple Cross
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trippple Cross
Last played on
The Grind Don't Stop
Young Scooter
The Grind Don't Stop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Grind Don't Stop
Performer
Last played on
Truck Loads
Young Scooter
Truck Loads
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Truck Loads
Last played on
Francois Xavier (feat. Young Scooter)
Brodinski
Francois Xavier (feat. Young Scooter)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b14w7.jpglink
Francois Xavier (feat. Young Scooter)
Last played on
How Can I Not
Future
How Can I Not
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhhmn.jpglink
How Can I Not
Last played on
Bag It Up
Future
Bag It Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhhmn.jpglink
Bag It Up
Last played on
Disfunction (feat. Future, Young Thug & Juicy J)
Young Scooter
Disfunction (feat. Future, Young Thug & Juicy J)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhhmn.jpglink
Disfunction (feat. Future, Young Thug & Juicy J)
Last played on
Life Support (feat. 2 Chainz)
Young Scooter
Life Support (feat. 2 Chainz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7n4.jpglink
Life Support (feat. 2 Chainz)
Last played on
Colombia
Young Scooter
Colombia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Colombia
Last played on
Special
Future
Special
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhhmn.jpglink
Special
Last played on
Disfunction
Future, Young Scooter & Young Thug
Disfunction
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Disfunction
Performer
Last played on
Ain't Me (Remix) (feat. Young Scooter & Lil Durk)
Blow
Ain't Me (Remix) (feat. Young Scooter & Lil Durk)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swfkb.jpglink
Ain't Me (Remix) (feat. Young Scooter & Lil Durk)
Last played on
Aint Me (Remix) (feat. Young Scooter & Lil Durk)
b.l.o.w.
Aint Me (Remix) (feat. Young Scooter & Lil Durk)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swfkb.jpglink
Aint Me (Remix) (feat. Young Scooter & Lil Durk)
Last played on
Young Scooter Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist