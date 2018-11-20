Grace Rossiter
Grace Rossiter Performances & Interviews
- No, YOU are the Dancing Queenhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055xbwv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055xbwv.jpg2017-06-15T08:00:00.000ZThe BBC Singers celebrate BBC Music Day with an ABBA medley, conducted by Bob Chilcott.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p055x1r2
No, YOU are the Dancing Queen
Grace Rossiter Tracks
The Women's Suffrage
Juliana Niu, BBC Singers & Grace Rossiter
The Women's Suffrage
The Women's Suffrage
The Leaves Like Women Interchange
Chelsea Becker, BBC Singers & Grace Rossiter
The Leaves Like Women Interchange
The Leaves Like Women Interchange
King Herod and the Cock
Benjamin Britten
King Herod and the Cock
King Herod and the Cock
Sing to the Moon
Laura Mvula
Sing to the Moon
Sing to the Moon
Children in Need Sherman Medley
Robert B. Sherman
Children in Need Sherman Medley
Children in Need Sherman Medley
No Place Like
Kerry Andrew
No Place Like
No Place Like
Past BBC Events
Be in the Audience: International Women's Day
Maida Vale Studios
2016-03-08T12:15:30
Be in the Audience: International Women's Day
Maida Vale Studios
