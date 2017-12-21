Robert Black is an East Coast-based double bassist, electric bassist, improvisor and educator.

A student of Gary Karr, Black has performed with the Hartford Symphony, the Ciompi and Miami String Quartets and the orchestras of the Monadock and Moab Festivals. He is a founding member of the Bang on a Can All-Stars. As a solo and chamber musician, Black has collaborated with and commissioned artists as diverse as John Cage, Evan Ziporyn, Julia Wolfe, Michael Gordon, David Lang, Meridith Monk, DJ Spooky amidst a slew of others.

Black lives in Hartford, Connecticut and is currently on the faculty of the Hartt School and the Manhattan School of Music.