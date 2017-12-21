Robert BlackBassist
Robert Black
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/876d6023-526f-4549-9f95-94f431e21d75
Robert Black Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Black is an East Coast-based double bassist, electric bassist, improvisor and educator.
A student of Gary Karr, Black has performed with the Hartford Symphony, the Ciompi and Miami String Quartets and the orchestras of the Monadock and Moab Festivals. He is a founding member of the Bang on a Can All-Stars. As a solo and chamber musician, Black has collaborated with and commissioned artists as diverse as John Cage, Evan Ziporyn, Julia Wolfe, Michael Gordon, David Lang, Meridith Monk, DJ Spooky amidst a slew of others.
Black lives in Hartford, Connecticut and is currently on the faculty of the Hartt School and the Manhattan School of Music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robert Black Tracks
Sort by
Opus 17A
Hanne Darboven & Robert Black
Opus 17A
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Opus 17A
Composer
Last played on
The Place Where You Go To Listen
John Luther Adams
The Place Where You Go To Listen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpxs.jpglink
The Place Where You Go To Listen
Last played on
The Skye's The Limit: Skyline Of Skye/Skye Boat Song
Robert Black
The Skye's The Limit: Skyline Of Skye/Skye Boat Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dark island
Robert Black
Dark island
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dark island
Last played on
Robert Black Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist