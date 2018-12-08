Foghorn Stringband is an old-time string band from Portland, Oregon, United States. They are considered one of the finest old-time string bands on the West Coast. According to their booking agent, they are noted for "intense dedication to the sources" of the old time tradition. Their music is billed as "a blend of high-spirited Appalachian dance music tying in sounds of traditional mountain fiddle tunes." Their interpretation of old time is played with the energy and edginess of punk rock, while at the same time showing a tremendous degree of technical finesse.

The group has performed at festivals all over the world, including at the Shetland Folk Festival in Shetland, UK, the Orkney Folk Festival in Orkney, UK, and in Ireland, Denmark, Finland and Malaysia. U.S. appearances include the Berkeley Old Time Music Convention, the Alaska Folk Festival, and the Sacajawea Bluegrass Festival.

Members of the group also perform as the Foghorn Duo (mandolin and fiddle) and the Foghorn Trio (mandolin, fiddle, and Nadine Landry on guitar). Foghorn Stringband also performs with Dirk Powell as the Dirk Powell Band.