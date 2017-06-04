Renaldo and the Loaf is an English musical duo active in the late 1970s and most of the 1980s, consisting of a pathologist (David Janssen or "Ted the Loaf") and an architect (Brian Poole or "Renaldo Malpractice", most often simply "Renaldo M").

By their own assertion, they achieved their unique sound in part by striving to get unnatural synthesizer-like sounds using only what instruments they had available (acoustic ones). To that end they routinely used muffled and de-tuned instruments, and, often to striking effect, tape loops / manipulation. The two released four full-length albums, one collection, various songs on compilation albums, and several self-produced demos. They were "discovered" by The Residents when Poole dropped off a tape at their Ralph Records headquarters in San Francisco, during a visit to the U.S. After being signed to Ralph, they collaborated with The Residents on Title in Limbo.

Although not actually their first album, Songs for Swinging Larvae was released in 1981 on Ralph Records. Aside from its unusual and instrumental arrangements, lyrics were taken from disparate sources such as Sherlock Holmes stories and Samuel Beckett's play, Endgame. This was followed by Arabic Yodelling in 1983. Renaldo and the Loaf had already recorded Struvé and Sneff in 1979, and had been distributing it, on demand, on home-made cassette tapes ever since; Ralph Records finally re-issued a remastered version in 1984.