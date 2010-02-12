Gamma RayGerman speed/power metal band. Formed 1989
Gamma Ray
1989
Gamma Ray Biography (Wikipedia)
Gamma Ray is a power metal band from Hamburg, northern Germany, founded and fronted by Kai Hansen after his departure from the German power metal band Helloween. Hansen is the current lead vocalist, guitarist as well as the chief songwriter of Gamma Ray. The band is known as one of the most prominent bands of the German heavy metal scene.
Gamma Ray Tracks
To The Metal!
Gamma Ray
To The Metal!
To The Metal!
Last played on
Man On A Mission
Gamma Ray
Man On A Mission
Man On A Mission
Last played on
