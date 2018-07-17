Tim Rutili (born Temistocles Hugo Rutili) is a singer, guitarist, and keyboardist, and frontman/lyricist for the American rock band Califone. Originally from Chicago, Rutili now lives in Los Angeles. He was raised in Addison, IL. After moving into Chicago in 1988, he found success with the band Red Red Meat. The band was signed to the Sub Pop label, where they received high praise and moderate success. He was also a member of the Indie rock supergroup Ugly Casanova, which included Modest Mouse singer Isaac Brock, producer and former Red Red Meat bandmate Brian Deck, and others. He also appears on Joan of Arc's album Guitar Duets, performing a duet with Jeremy Boyle.

Rutili directed his first feature-length film All My Friends Are Funeral Singers in tandem with the creation of Califone's 2009 release of the same title. The film was accepted for competition at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival. He is also a Soundtrack composer.