Emīls DārziņšBorn 3 November 1875. Died 30 August 1910
Emīls Dārziņš
1875-11-03
Emīls Dārziņš Biography (Wikipedia)
Emīls Dārziņš (November 3, 1875 – August 31, 1910) was a Latvian composer, conductor and music critic. Dārziņš' work bears a distinct romantic character, with a strong trend towards national themes. His main musical authorities and influences were Pyotr Tchaikovsky and Jean Sibelius. Dārziņš musical contribution is mainly to vocal music (choral and art songs), but he also composed orchestral music, though only one piece, "Melanholiskais valsis" (Melancholic waltz) has survived. His only opera, "Rožainās dienas" (Rose days) remained unfinished after his early death at the age of 34.
Emīls Dārziņš Tracks
Close your Eyes and Smile
Emīls Dārziņš
Close your Eyes and Smile
Melanholiskais valsis (Melancholy waltz) for orchestra
Emīls Dārziņš
Melanholiskais valsis (Melancholy waltz) for orchestra
Senatne (Long Ago)
Emīls Dārziņš
Senatne (Long Ago)
Meness starus stigo (The Moonlight Radiates), for mixed chorus
Emīls Dārziņš
Meness starus stigo (The Moonlight Radiates), for mixed chorus
Melancholy Waltz
Emīls Dārziņš
Melancholy Waltz
Valse Melancolique
Emīls Dārziņš
Valse Melancolique
Melanholliskais Valsis
Emīls Dārziņš
Melanholliskais Valsis
