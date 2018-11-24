Taylor EigstiBorn 24 September 1984
Taylor Eigsti
1984-09-24
Taylor Eigsti (born September 24, 1984) is an American jazz pianist and composer.
Eigsti has performed and recorded with many contemporaries including Kurt Rosenwinkel, Joshua Redman, Christian McBride, Nicholas Payton, Ambrose Akinmusire, Walter Smith III, Dayna Stephens, Julian Lage, Larry Grenadier, and Mike Moreno. His trio features bassist Harish Raghavan and drummer Eric Harland. He is also a member of Eric Harland's Voyager, Kendrick Scott's Oracle, and Gretchen Parlato's group. Since age 15, Eigsti has been a faculty member at the Stanford Jazz Workshop at Stanford University. As a leader, he has recorded seven albums and has been nominated for two Grammy Awards.
Magnolia
Magnolia
Let it Come to You
Let it Come to You
The Art Teacher
The Art Teacher
Love For Sale
Love For Sale
