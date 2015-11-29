Skip HellerBorn 4 October 1965
Skip Heller
1965-10-04
Fred "Skip" Heller (born October 4, 1965) is a Philadelphia singer, songwriter, and guitarist. Although active in many different types of music as a performer, producer, and historian coming out of the Philadelphia jazz scene, and in spite of local critical recognition, he did not make a large mark in his hometown.
Alice Through A Twilight Zone Episode
Alice Through A Twilight Zone Episode
The Collector
The Collector
The Collector
