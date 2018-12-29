The Beginning of the EndFormed 1969
The Beginning of the End
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/875885b7-9619-423f-b039-2046361d5c18
The Beginning of the End Biography (Wikipedia)
The Beginning of the End was a funk group from Nassau, Bahamas. The group formed in 1969 and consisted of three brothers (Frank, Ray (Raphael) and Roy Munnings), a fourth member on bass (Fred Henfield), and a fifth on guitar (Livingston Colebrook). They were complimented by The Funky Nassau Horns.
They released an album entitled Funky Nassau in 1971 on Alston Records (a subsidiary of Atlantic Records), and the track "Funky Nassau" became a hit single in the U.S., peaking at #15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and #7 on the Billboard R&B chart. The same track reached #31 in the UK Singles Chart in March 1974.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Beginning of the End Tracks
Sort by
Funky Nassau
The Beginning of the End
Funky Nassau
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fcxdf.jpglink
Funky Nassau
Last played on
Gee Whiz Its Christmas
The Beginning of the End
Gee Whiz Its Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gee Whiz Its Christmas
Last played on
Funky Nassau (part one)
The Beginning of the End
Funky Nassau (part one)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funky Nassau (part one)
Last played on
Nassau Gone Funkay (Pied Piper Total Jammage Redux)
The Beginning of the End
Nassau Gone Funkay (Pied Piper Total Jammage Redux)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fishman (Short Version)
The Beginning of the End
Fishman (Short Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fishman (Short Version)
Last played on
Fishman (Unreleased Version)
The Beginning of the End
Fishman (Unreleased Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fishman (Unreleased Version)
Last played on
Funky Nassau (Pt.1)
The Beginning of the End
Funky Nassau (Pt.1)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funky Nassau (Pt.1)
Last played on
Funky Nassau (Part 2)
The Beginning of the End
Funky Nassau (Part 2)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funky Nassau (Part 2)
Last played on
Funky Nassau (Pts.1 & 2)
The Beginning of the End
Funky Nassau (Pts.1 & 2)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funky Nassau (Pts.1 & 2)
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Beginning of the End
The Beginning of the End Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist