The SahotasFormed 1987
The Sahotas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01tlq0p.jpg
1987
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/87544fad-c0d8-4096-a9e0-893308b0377a
The Sahotas Biography (BBC)
Sahotas were a UK based Bhangra/Rock/World music band. The band started in Wolverhampton in the mid-1980s, had a line-up of five brothers. The band's music is very different from conventional Punjabi music. They have released music in both English and Punjabi. The singer is Surj Sahota and the Music Director/Producer is Mukhtar Sahota.
The Sahotas Tracks
Sort by
Hass Hogia
The Sahotas
Hass Hogia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghjz9.jpglink
Hass Hogia
Last played on
Heerie
The Sahotas
Heerie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghjz9.jpglink
Heerie
Last played on
Dang Ditha
The Sahotas
Dang Ditha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghjz9.jpglink
Dang Ditha
Last played on
Gal Bangaee
The Sahotas
Gal Bangaee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghjz9.jpglink
Aaja Mereya Yaar
The Sahotas
Aaja Mereya Yaar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghjz9.jpglink
Aaja Mereya Yaar
Last played on
Aaja Aaja Aaja
The Sahotas
Aaja Aaja Aaja
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghjz9.jpglink
Aaja Aaja Aaja
Last played on
Sach
The Sahotas
Sach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghjz9.jpglink
Sach
Last played on
Dil Mera Lagaee
The Sahotas
Dil Mera Lagaee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghjz9.jpglink
Dil Mera Lagaee
Last played on
Chal Balier
The Sahotas
Chal Balier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghjz9.jpglink
Chal Balier
Last played on
Dil Vich Tu Vasdi
The Sahotas
Dil Vich Tu Vasdi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghjz9.jpglink
Dil Vich Tu Vasdi
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Sahotas
Past BBC Events
A Summer of Music: London Mela 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejjq2m/acts/a2rmxj
Gunnersbury Park, London
2014-08-31T12:16:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p025sr09.jpg
31
Aug
2014
A Summer of Music: London Mela 2014
Gunnersbury Park, London
Bhangra Gold
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2n8q9/acts/adfq2m
BBC Red Button
2014-03-22T12:16:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01tlq0p.jpg
22
Mar
2014
Bhangra Gold
06:00
BBC Red Button
The Sahotas Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist