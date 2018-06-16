FilterheadzBelgian DJ duo. Formed 2000
Filterheadz
2000
Filterheadz Biography (Wikipedia)
Filterheadz are a techno DJ and production duo from Leuven, Belgium. Formed by brothers Bert and Maarten Wilmaers.
Filterheadz Tracks
Yimanya
Filterheadz
Yimanya
Yimanya
Flying Colours
Filterheadz
Flying Colours
Flying Colours
Things Have Changed
Filterheadz
Things Have Changed
Things Have Changed
The Game
Filterheadz
The Game
The Game
Happy Days
Filterheadz
Happy Days
Happy Days
