U.P. WilsonBorn 4 September 1934. Died 22 September 2004
1934-09-04
U.P. Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Huary Perry "U.P." Wilson (September 4, 1934 – September 22, 2004) was an African-American electric blues guitarist and singer who performed Texas blues. He recorded five albums for JSP Records, the first being Boogie Boy! The Texas Guitar Tornado Returns! He was known for playing a style of deep Southern soul blues that was gospel inflected.
U.P. Wilson Tracks
Who Will Your Next Fool Be?
