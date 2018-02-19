Whip is an alias for American folk musician Jason Merritt who lives in Portland, Oregon. He is a full-time member of Timesbold, as well as writing solo records under the "Whip" pseudonym. Merritt was born in upstate New York, and lived in Brooklyn where he wrote four Whip records before forming Timesbold. Whip and Timesbold records are now both regularly released. Merritt moved to Portland in the Autumn of 2004.