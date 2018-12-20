Alexander RahbariAli Rahbari, often credited as "Alexander" Rahbari. Born 1948
Alexander Rahbari
1948
Ali (Alexander) Rahbari (Persian: علی رهبری; 1948 –) is an Iranian (Persian) composer and conductor, who has worked with more than 120 European orchestras, including the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra.
A Cheerful overture for orchestra
Marcel Poot
Last played on
Hoogmis [High Mass] for tenor, choir and orchestra
Peter Benoit
Orchestra
Choir
Ensemble
Last played on
Flemish Dances [5 movements]
Jan Blockx
Orchestra
Last played on
Simon Boccanegra - Come in Quest’ora bruna
Giuseppe Verdi
Orchestra
Last played on
Berceuse heroique, arr. for orchestra [orig. for piano]
Claude Debussy
Orchestra
Last played on
Serenade no 1 - 3rd Movement Adagio
Alexander Rahbari
Performer
Last played on
