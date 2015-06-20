Jully BlackBorn 8 November 1977
Jully Black
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03dhzy3.jpg
1977-11-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/874d16f9-e2e4-4441-be37-bf16ed32290e
Jully Black Biography (Wikipedia)
Jully Black (born Jullyann Inderia Gordon; November 8, 1977) is a Canadian singer-songwriter, producer and actress. She has collaborated and written for many artists, including Nas, Saukrates, Choclair, Kardinal Offishall, Destiny's Child and Sean Paul.
She was chosen by CBC Music as one of "The 25 Greatest Canadian Singers Ever" and has been dubbed "Canada's Queen of R&B" by fans and peers.
