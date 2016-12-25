Daniel KobialkaBorn 19 November 1943
Daniel Kobialka
Daniel Kobialka Biography
Daniel Kobialka (born November 19, 1943 in Lynn, Massachusetts) is an American violinist who played with the Boston Symphony, the Atlanta Symphony, and the San Francisco Symphony orchestras.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
