Paul MauriatBorn 4 March 1925. Died 3 November 2006
Paul Mauriat
1925-03-04
Paul Mauriat Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Mauriat ( or; 4 March 1925 – 3 November 2006) was a French orchestra leader, conductor of Le Grand Orchestre de Paul Mauriat, who specialized in the easy listening genre. He is best known in the United States for his million-selling remake of André Popp's "Love is Blue", which was #1 for 5 weeks in 1968. Other recordings for which he is known include El Bimbo, "Toccata," "Love in Every Room/Même si tu revenais," and "Penelope."
Paul Mauriat Tracks
