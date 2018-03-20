The Dave Pike SetFormed 1968. Disbanded 1972
The Dave Pike Set
1968
The Dave Pike Set Tracks
Big Schlepp
Mathar
Brown's Hometown
El-Die-Bie
Raga Jeeva Swara
Rabbi Mogen's Hideout
Greater Kalesh No.48
