Angela WinbushBorn 28 January 1955
Angela Winbush
1955-01-28
Angela Winbush Biography (Wikipedia)
Angela Lisa Winbush (born January 18, 1955) is an American R&B/soul singer-songwriter and musician who rose to fame first in the 1980s R&B duo René & Angela, also scoring hits as a solo artist. To date, Winbush has sold over ten million albums and singles worldwide.
Angela Winbush Tracks
I Love The Dough (feat. JAY-Z & Angela Winbush)
The Notorious B.I.G.
I Love The Dough (feat. JAY-Z & Angela Winbush)
I Love The Dough (feat. JAY-Z & Angela Winbush)
Menage a trois
Angela Winbush
Menage a trois
Menage a trois
I'Ve Learned To Respect The Power Of Love
Angela Winbush
I'Ve Learned To Respect The Power Of Love
