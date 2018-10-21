Shabir is a national award winning singer-songwriter, record producer, music composer and performer from Singapore whose works are predominantly in Tamil. He is the winner of the inaugural singing competition Vasantham Star 2005. The talent quest was hosted by MediaCorp Vasantham TV Channel. Shabir's Yaayum song from the upcoming film Sagaa became a sleeper hit in India and all around the world. In 2012 he wrote and composed "Singai Naadu", the National Day Parade 2012 Tamil song that won praise from the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong.. Shabir was awarded the Singapore Youth Award, the highest national honour given to young achievers by the Singapore government. He was the first artist of Tamil/Indian descent to win the award.