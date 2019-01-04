De StaatFormed December 2008
De Staat
2008-12
De Staat is a Dutch alternative rock band, formed in Nijmegen in 2006. Their name translates to "The State".
In May 2016, the band supported Muse in their Drones World Tour in Portugal, Germany, Belgium, Italy and Spain.
Mona Lisa
Mona Lisa (UK Radio Edit)
Kitty Kitty
Kitty Kitty (Radio Edit)
5
Feb
2019
De Staat
Waterfront Studio, Norwich, UK
6
Feb
2019
De Staat
The Bodega Social Club, Nottingham, UK
7
Feb
2019
De Staat
O2 Academy 2 Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
8
Feb
2019
De Staat
King Tut's Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow, UK
9
Feb
2019
De Staat
Band on the Wall, Manchester, UK
