Joo Yeon Sir (born June 29, 1990 in Seoul), is a South Korean violinist residing in the UK.

A former pupil at the Purcell School, Joo Yeon Sir is a Scholar at the Royal College of Music, London where she studies with Dr Felix Andrievsky. She has been a major prizewinner at national and international competitions in the UK and abroad and has performed as recitalist, chamber musician and soloist with orchestras at various venues including the Wigmore Hall, London Arts Club, St James's Palace in presence of HRH Prince Charles, the Foundling Museum as part of New London Orchestra Young Performer's Concert Series supported by the MBF, and most recently at Fairfield Halls performing Vaughan Williams' The Lark Ascending.

In 2006 at the age of sixteen, Sir became the Overall Grand Prix Laureate at Nedyalka Simeonova International Violin Competition in Haskovo, Bulgaria,é where her gala performance was broadcast on Radio Bulgaria (BNR). Sir is also recipient of Royal Philharmonic Society's Emily Anderson Prize Award 2007, MBF Music Education Award 2008 and the Second Prize at Windsor Festival International String Competition 2008, as youngest finalist. She holds many Young Musician titles including the Harlow, Rotary Club, Sevenoaks and Rickmansworth Young Musician Competitions. Other prizes includes June Clements Memorial Medal from the Sevenoaks Three Arts Festival, Prix de l'Hospitalité Musicale from Masters de Belesbat, Duke of Devonshire Award and President's Prize.