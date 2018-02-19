Alex Somers
Alex Somers Biography (Wikipedia)
Alex Somers (born March 7, 1984) is an American visual artist and musician from Baltimore, Maryland, who attended Berklee College of Music and Listaháskóli Íslands. Somers runs a recording studio in downtown Reykjavík where he has produced, engineered, and mixed since 2010.
He and his partner Jónsi produce music and visual art under the name Jónsi & Alex. The pair have released an album and a picture book, both titled Riceboy Sleeps. Jónsi and Alex have also collaborated on Jónsi's solo project. Alex co-produced and played instruments on Jónsi's album Go. He then joined Jónsi in his five-piece live band, playing guitar and keyboards for the world tour in support of Go. Somers has produced and mixed a large number of records, including those of Sigur Rós, Jónsi, Julianna Barwick, Briana Marela, Death Vessel, Sin Fang, Pascal Pinon.
Somers has been vegan since 2004, and a raw vegan since 2007.
Alex Somers Tracks
