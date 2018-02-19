Alex Somers (born March 7, 1984) is an American visual artist and musician from Baltimore, Maryland, who attended Berklee College of Music and Listaháskóli Íslands. Somers runs a recording studio in downtown Reykjavík where he has produced, engineered, and mixed since 2010.

He and his partner Jónsi produce music and visual art under the name Jónsi & Alex. The pair have released an album and a picture book, both titled Riceboy Sleeps. Jónsi and Alex have also collaborated on Jónsi's solo project. Alex co-produced and played instruments on Jónsi's album Go. He then joined Jónsi in his five-piece live band, playing guitar and keyboards for the world tour in support of Go. Somers has produced and mixed a large number of records, including those of Sigur Rós, Jónsi, Julianna Barwick, Briana Marela, Death Vessel, Sin Fang, Pascal Pinon.

Somers has been vegan since 2004, and a raw vegan since 2007.