Jessica Harper (born October 10, 1949) is an American actress, producer, and singer. Harper began her feature film career with a starring role in Brian De Palma's Phantom of the Paradise (1974) as well as a role in Inserts (1975). She is best known for her portrayal of Suzy Bannion, the protagonist of Dario Argento's giallo cult classic Suspiria (1977), and appeared in a supporting role in Luca Guadagnino's 2018 remake.

Her other films include Stardust Memories (1980), Shock Treatment (1981) (the followup to The Rocky Horror Picture Show in which she replaced Susan Sarandon as Janet Weiss), The Blue Iguana (1988), Safe (1995), and Minority Report (2002). In addition to acting, Harper is also an author of children's music and books.