Cleveland Francis (born April 22, 1945 in Jennings, Louisiana) is an American country music singer, one of few African Americans in that genre. Before beginning his career, he was a cardiologist; he switched his focus to country music in the late 1980s, signing first to Playback Records and later to Liberty Records. Between 1992 and 1994, Francis released three studio albums on Liberty, in addition to charting four singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts.