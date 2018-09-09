Cleve FrancisBorn 22 April 1945
Cleve Francis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1945-04-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8735f911-c86d-463f-9912-b0c5ecca0322
Cleve Francis Biography (Wikipedia)
Cleveland Francis (born April 22, 1945 in Jennings, Louisiana) is an American country music singer, one of few African Americans in that genre. Before beginning his career, he was a cardiologist; he switched his focus to country music in the late 1980s, signing first to Playback Records and later to Liberty Records. Between 1992 and 1994, Francis released three studio albums on Liberty, in addition to charting four singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cleve Francis Tracks
Sort by
Walkin'
Cleve Francis
Walkin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walkin'
Last played on
Lovelight
Cleve Francis
Lovelight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lovelight
Last played on
Run Like The Wind
Cleve Francis
Run Like The Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Run Like The Wind
Last played on
Cleve Francis - Run Like The Wind
Cleve Francis
Cleve Francis - Run Like The Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cleve Francis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist