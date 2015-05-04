Marcus CantyBorn 22 January 1991
Marcus Canty
1991-01-22
Marcus Canty Biography (Wikipedia)
Marcus Canty (born January 22, 1991) is an American R&B and soul singer and dancer. He finished in fourth place in the first season of The X Factor USA.
Marcus Canty Tracks
Wanakulu Vs Used By You
Silvastone
Do It (feat Wale)
Marcus Canty
In & Out feat Wale
Marcus Canty
In and Out
Marcus Canty
Marcus Canty Links
