Malcolm MartineauPianist. Born 3 February 1960
Malcolm Martineau
Malcolm Martineau, OBE (born 3 February 1960) is a Scottish pianist who is particularly noted as an accompanist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Malcolm Martineau Performances & Interviews
- Susan Graham sings Schumann live in the studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nyd68.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nyd68.jpg2016-03-25T16:53:00.000ZSusan Graham sings Schumann's 'Er, der Herrlichste von allen' live in the In Tune studio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03nyk11
Susan Graham sings Schumann live in the studio
Das Veilchen, K476
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Das Veilchen, K476
Das Veilchen, K476
Abendempfindung, K523
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Abendempfindung, K523
Abendempfindung, K523
Sea Fever
John Ireland
Sea Fever
Sea Fever
The cloths of heaven
Dilys Elwyn-Edwards
The cloths of heaven
The cloths of heaven
3 Songs - Liebesbotschaft, Heidenroslein & Litanei auf das Fest
Franz Schubert
3 Songs - Liebesbotschaft, Heidenroslein & Litanei auf das Fest
3 Songs - Liebesbotschaft, Heidenroslein & Litanei auf das Fest
Apres un reve
Gabriel Fauré
Apres un reve
Apres un reve
L'Echelonnement des haies
Claude Debussy
L'Echelonnement des haies
L'Echelonnement des haies
Dirge for Two Veterans
Kurt (Julian) Weill, Walt Whitman, Simon Keenlyside & Malcolm Martineau
Dirge for Two Veterans
Dirge for Two Veterans
White in the Moon
Arthur Somervell, Simon Keenlyside & Malcolm Martineau
White in the Moon
White in the Moon
An Die Musik
Bryn Terfel
An Die Musik
An Die Musik
Io ti lascio - aria for bass and strings (KA.245)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Io ti lascio - aria for bass and strings (KA.245)
Io ti lascio - aria for bass and strings (KA.245)
Erlkönig, D 328 Op 1
Franz Schubert
Erlkönig, D 328 Op 1
Erlkönig, D 328 Op 1
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
Ivor Gurney
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
When I Was One And Twenty & The Lads in their Hundreds
George Butterworth
When I Was One And Twenty & The Lads in their Hundreds
When I Was One And Twenty & The Lads in their Hundreds
Sleep (5 Elizabethan Songs)
Ivor Gurney
Sleep (5 Elizabethan Songs)
Sleep (5 Elizabethan Songs)
Glück zu Zweien (Ich will dir singen ein Hohenlied)
Rudi Stephan
Glück zu Zweien (Ich will dir singen ein Hohenlied)
Glück zu Zweien (Ich will dir singen ein Hohenlied)
Is my team ploughing? (A Shropshire Lad)
George Butterworth
Is my team ploughing? (A Shropshire Lad)
Is my team ploughing? (A Shropshire Lad)
Early in the morning
Ned Rorem
Early in the morning
Early in the morning
La fille aux cheveux de lin
Claude Debussy
La fille aux cheveux de lin
La fille aux cheveux de lin
Botschaft no. 1 from 5 Songs Op.47
Johannes Brahms
Botschaft no. 1 from 5 Songs Op.47
Botschaft no. 1 from 5 Songs Op.47
Standchen (Der Mond steht uber dem Berge) no.1 from 5 Songs Op.106
Johannes Brahms
Standchen (Der Mond steht uber dem Berge) no.1 from 5 Songs Op.106
Standchen (Der Mond steht uber dem Berge) no.1 from 5 Songs Op.106
5 épitaphes
Pierre Vellones
5 épitaphes
5 épitaphes
Love is a bable
Hubert Parry
Love is a bable
Love is a bable
Silent Noon
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Silent Noon
Silent Noon
In summertime on Bredon
Graham Peel
In summertime on Bredon
In summertime on Bredon
Comin' through the rye
Claire Liddell
Comin' through the rye
Comin' through the rye
Sea pictures Op.37: Nos 1-4
Edward Elgar
Sea pictures Op.37: Nos 1-4
Sea pictures Op.37: Nos 1-4
King David
Herbert Howells
King David
King David
Die Mainacht no. 2 from 4 Songs Op.43
Johannes Brahms
Die Mainacht no. 2 from 4 Songs Op.43
Die Mainacht no. 2 from 4 Songs Op.43
Als Luise die Briefe, K520
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Als Luise die Briefe, K520
Als Luise die Briefe, K520
The House of Life: Silent Noon
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The House of Life: Silent Noon
The House of Life: Silent Noon
Abendempfindung (Evening Sentiments)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Abendempfindung (Evening Sentiments)
Abendempfindung (Evening Sentiments)
Der Zauberer (The Wizard)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Der Zauberer (The Wizard)
Der Zauberer (The Wizard)
Männer suchen stets zu naschen
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Männer suchen stets zu naschen
Männer suchen stets zu naschen
Das Veilchen (The Violet)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Das Veilchen (The Violet)
Das Veilchen (The Violet)
O, how can I be blithe and glad (25 Scottish Songs, Op 108 No 14)
Ludwig van Beethoven
O, how can I be blithe and glad (25 Scottish Songs, Op 108 No 14)
O, how can I be blithe and glad (25 Scottish Songs, Op 108 No 14)
O Mary, at thy window be (25 Scottish Songs, Op 108 No 17)
Ludwig van Beethoven
O Mary, at thy window be (25 Scottish Songs, Op 108 No 17)
O Mary, at thy window be (25 Scottish Songs, Op 108 No 17)
Bredon Hill (In Summertime on Bredon)
George Butterworth
Bredon Hill (In Summertime on Bredon)
Bredon Hill (In Summertime on Bredon)
Sea Fever
John Ireland
Sea Fever
Sea Fever
Green from Ariettes Oubliees
Claude Debussy
Green from Ariettes Oubliees
Green from Ariettes Oubliees
The Infinite Shining Heavens
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Infinite Shining Heavens
The Infinite Shining Heavens
All night under the moon
Edgar Bainton
All night under the moon
All night under the moon
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Proms at ... Cadogan Hall, PCM 6
Cadogan Hall
21
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Proms at ... Cadogan Hall, PCM 6
Cadogan Hall
Proms 2014: Proms Chamber Music 5: R. Strauss & Debussy
Cadogan Hall
18
Aug
2014
Cadogan Hall
18
Aug
2014
Proms 2014: Proms Chamber Music 5: R. Strauss & Debussy
Cadogan Hall
Proms 2009: Proms Chamber Music 02
Cadogan Hall
27
Jul
2009
Proms 2009: Proms Chamber Music 02
Cadogan Hall
Proms 2001: Proms Chamber Music 02
Victoria & Albert Museum
30
Jul
2001
Proms 2001: Proms Chamber Music 02
Victoria & Albert Museum
Proms 1997: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
22
Aug
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
