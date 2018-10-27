Mikhail RudyBorn 3 April 1953
Mikhail Rudy
1953-04-03
Mikhail Rudy Biography (Wikipedia)
Mikhail Rudy (Russian: Михаил Рудый: born April 3, 1953), is an Uzbekistan-born French pianist, who has won several awards for his recordings including the Grand prix du disque.
Entry of the Gods into Valhalla
Richard Wagner
On an overgrown path... - book 1, no.2; Listek odvanuty (A leaf blown away)
Leos Janáček
Piano Sonata in A flat major (for Mathilde Wesendonck)
Richard Wagner
Der Ring des Nibelungen (Walhall transc Liszt)
Richard Wagner
Waltz in A major for piano duet, Op 39 No 15
Johannes Brahms
Waltz Op 39 No 15
Johannes Brahms
Concertino for piano and ensemble
Leos Janáček
A Leaf Blown Away (On an Overgrown Path, Book 1)
Leos Janáček
25 Variations And Fugue On A Theme By G F Handel Op.24 For Piano
Johannes Brahms
Past BBC Events
Proms 1992: Prom 44
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewqrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1992-08-25T12:15:46
25
Aug
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 55
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e569rz
Royal Albert Hall
1989-09-05T12:15:46
5
Sep
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
