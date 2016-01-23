Elana JamesBorn 21 October 1970
Elana James
1970-10-21
Elana James Biography (Wikipedia)
Elana James (born Elana Jaime Fremerman, October 21, 1970, Kansas City, MO) is an American songwriter, Western swing, folk and jazz violinist, vocalist, and a founding member of the band Hot Club of Cowtown.
