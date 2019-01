Michael Adrian Paul Joyce (born 1 June 1963) is an English drummer. He is best known as the drummer for The Smiths, an English rock band formed in Manchester in 1982. The band consisted of vocalist Morrissey, guitarist Johnny Marr, bassist Andy Rourke and Joyce.

