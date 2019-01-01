Chali 2naBorn 26 June 1971
Chali 2na
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p060ws8z.jpg
1971-06-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/871c27c9-2121-4eb9-a072-e36a0e367642
Chali 2na Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Stewart (born June 26, 1971), better known as Chali 2na, is an American rapper and hip hop artist, associated with the groups Jurassic 5 and Ozomatli. He is known for his baritone and quick delivery rapping style.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chali 2na Tracks
Sort by
4000 Miles (feat. Chali 2na & Lateef the Truth Speaker)
Blackalicious
4000 Miles (feat. Chali 2na & Lateef the Truth Speaker)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbhpq.jpglink
4000 Miles (feat. Chali 2na & Lateef the Truth Speaker)
Last played on
Comin' Thru
Chali 2na
Comin' Thru
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wsfb.jpglink
Comin' Thru
Last played on
Work My Mind (feat. Chali 2na & Hymnal)
Cut Chemist
Work My Mind (feat. Chali 2na & Hymnal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yszhv.jpglink
Work My Mind (feat. Chali 2na & Hymnal)
Last played on
Holla My Name
Nextmen vs. Gentlemen's Dub Club, Chali 2na & P Digsss
Holla My Name
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wsfb.jpglink
Holla My Name
Last played on
Holla My Name (feat. Chali 2na & P Digsss)
The Nextman vs. Gentleman's Dub Club
Holla My Name (feat. Chali 2na & P Digsss)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060wsfb.jpglink
Holla My Name (feat. Chali 2na & P Digsss)
Performer
Last played on
Jurassic 5 Medley (6 Music Session,17 May 2018) (feat. Chali 2na)
Cut Chemist
Jurassic 5 Medley (6 Music Session,17 May 2018) (feat. Chali 2na)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n3r76.jpglink
Jurassic 5 Medley (6 Music Session,17 May 2018) (feat. Chali 2na)
Last played on
Work My Mind (6 Music Session,17 May 2018) (feat. Chali 2na)
Cut Chemist
Work My Mind (6 Music Session,17 May 2018) (feat. Chali 2na)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n3r76.jpglink
Work My Mind (6 Music Session,17 May 2018) (feat. Chali 2na)
Last played on
America (feat. Mos Def & Chali 2na)
K’naan
America (feat. Mos Def & Chali 2na)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzp5.jpglink
America (feat. Mos Def & Chali 2na)
Last played on
Chali 2na Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist