Jimmy LoganScottish performer, producer, impresario and director. Born 4 April 1928. Died 13 April 2001
Jimmy Logan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1928-04-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/871b4edf-0ce9-4638-a9c5-aba83e431f38
Jimmy Logan Biography (Wikipedia)
James Allan Short, OBE, FRSAMD (4 April 1928 – 13 April 2001), known professionally as Jimmy Logan, was a Scottish performer, producer, impresario and director.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jimmy Logan Tracks
Sort by
Roamin' In The Gloamin
Jimmy Logan
Roamin' In The Gloamin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roamin' In The Gloamin
Last played on
Wee Deoch and Doris
Jimmy Logan
Wee Deoch and Doris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wee Deoch and Doris
Last played on
Jimmy Logan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist