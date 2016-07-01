ABC
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqhp5.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/87199477-b0df-4ead-84ee-9b54b4abfc3d
ABC Biography (Wikipedia)
ABC are an English pop band that formed in Sheffield in 1980. Their classic line-up consisted of lead singer Martin Fry, guitarist and keyboardist Mark White, saxophonist Stephen Singleton and drummer David Palmer.
Developed from an earlier band, Vice Versa, ABC achieved ten UK and five US Top 40 hit singles between 1981 and 1990, and their 1982 debut album, The Lexicon of Love, was a UK number-one. Now essentially a solo project for Fry, ABC continues to tour and released a ninth studio album, The Lexicon of Love II, in 2016.
ABC Performances & Interviews
Martin Fry
The ABC frontman on his brand new album 'The Lexicon of Love II'.
Martin Fry
Martin Fry talks about ABC's return with "The Lexicon of Love II"
Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie are joined by Martin Fry of ABC, who talks about the band's new album The Lexicon of Love II.
Martin Fry talks about ABC's return with “The Lexicon of Love II”
Martin Fry chats to Steve Wright
ABC frontman Martin Fry talks about performing their classic album The Lexicon Of Love.
Martin Fry chats to Steve Wright
ABC Tracks
The Look Of Love
ABC
The Look Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhp5.jpglink
The Look Of Love
Last played on
All Of My Heart
ABC
All Of My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhp5.jpglink
All Of My Heart
Last played on
Poison Arrow
ABC
Poison Arrow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02kql61.jpglink
Poison Arrow
Last played on
When Smokey Sings
ABC
When Smokey Sings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jvk3h.jpglink
When Smokey Sings
Last played on
The Look Of Love (US Remix)
ABC
The Look Of Love (US Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhp5.jpglink
The Look Of Love (US Remix)
Last played on
7
Apr
2019
ABC
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend On Sea, UK
8
Apr
2019
ABC
Bournemouth Pavilion, Bournemouth, UK
9
Apr
2019
ABC
Symphony Hall, Birmingham, UK
11
Apr
2019
ABC
The Sage Gateshead, Hall 1, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
12
Apr
2019
ABC
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, UK
Proms 2016: Proms in the Park Hyde Park
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2bxj5
Hyde Park
2016-09-10T11:35:20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03sh06q.jpg
10
Sep
2016
Proms 2016: Proms in the Park Hyde Park
Hyde Park
