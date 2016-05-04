Bruno SanfilippoBorn 13 September 1965
Bruno Sanfilippo
1965-09-13
Bruno Sanfilippo is an Argentinian pianist, musician and composer.
Bruno Sanfilippo (born September 13, 1965 )is a musician, pianist and contemporary classical music composer from Buenos Aires, Argentina. He currently resides in Barcelona, Spain. His sound has been described as an exploration of minimalist piano concepts and electroacoustic music. In 2015, he became one of the main exponents of the LIFEM 2015 festival, specializing in minimalist music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
