AirbridgeFormed 1981
Airbridge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8714c1ef-2b09-4762-adc6-72d028918e93
Airbridge Biography (Wikipedia)
Airbridge is a British progressive rock band, based in Norwich, East Anglia. Initially active during the 1980s, the band spent a long period dormant but creative during the 1990s. Various attempts were made to revive Airbridge in the late 2000s before the band settled on a new 3-piece lineup and finally released new material in 2013.
Various Airbridge members have gone on to play in LaHost, Henry Fool and the live lineup of No-Man.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Airbridge Tracks
Sort by
Words and Pictures
Airbridge
Words and Pictures
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Words and Pictures
Last played on
Airbridge Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist