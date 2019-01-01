Airbridge is a British progressive rock band, based in Norwich, East Anglia. Initially active during the 1980s, the band spent a long period dormant but creative during the 1990s. Various attempts were made to revive Airbridge in the late 2000s before the band settled on a new 3-piece lineup and finally released new material in 2013.

Various Airbridge members have gone on to play in LaHost, Henry Fool and the live lineup of No-Man.