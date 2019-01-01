Tom Lord-Alge (born 1963) is an American music engineer and mixer. Having began his career at The Hit Factory in NY. Subsequently, TLA was the resident mixer at what used to be known as: "South Beach Studios" located on the ground floor of the Marlin Hotel. Lord-Alge mixed the latest Live album in Pennsylvania yet still claimed that his analogue mixer board produced the best sound.

Lord-Alge received two Grammy Awards for his work on Steve Winwood's Back in the High Life (1986), and Roll With It (1988)—both winning in the Best Engineered Recording – Non-Classical category. Lord-Alge's third Grammy was for Santana's "Supernatural" (1999), which won Album of the Year. Lord-Alge has mixed records for U2, Simple Minds, The Rolling Stones, P!nk, Peter Gabriel, OMD, Sarah McLachlan, Dave Matthews Band, Blink 182, Avril Lavigne, Sum 41, Oasis, Manic Street Preachers , Story of the Year and Marilyn Manson, among others.