YellowmanBorn 15 January 1956
Yellowman
1956-01-15
Yellowman Biography (Wikipedia)
Winston Foster, better known by the stage name Yellowman, is a Jamaican reggae and dancehall deejay, also known as King Yellowman. He was popular in Jamaica in the 1980s, coming to prominence with a series of singles that established his reputation.
Yellowman Tracks
We Wish You A Reggae Christmas
Yellowman
We Wish You A Reggae Christmas
We Wish You A Reggae Christmas
Zunga Zeng
Yellowman
Zunga Zeng
Zunga Zeng
Mr Chin
Yellowman
Mr Chin
Mr Chin
I'm Getting Married In The Morning
Yellowman
I'm Getting Married In The Morning
I'm Getting Married In The Morning
Nobody Move Nobody Get Hurt
Yellowman
Nobody Move Nobody Get Hurt
Nobody Move Nobody Get Hurt
Soldier Take Over
Yellowman
Soldier Take Over
Zunguzung (Lance Herbstrong Remix)
Yellowman
Zunguzung (Lance Herbstrong Remix)
Zungguzungguguzungguzeng
Yellowman
Zungguzungguguzungguzeng
African Christmas
Yellowman
African Christmas
African Christmas
Champion (feat. Josey Wales, Burro Banton, Jigsy King, Little Twitch, Sherrie, Lady G, Paper Tiger, Capleton, General Trees, Buju Banton, Shabba Ranks, Sizzla, Peter Metro, Ninjaman & Bounty Killer)
Yellowman
Champion (feat. Josey Wales, Burro Banton, Jigsy King, Little Twitch, Sherrie, Lady G, Paper Tiger, Capleton, General Trees, Buju Banton, Shabba Ranks, Sizzla, Peter Metro, Ninjaman & Bounty Killer)
Operation Eradication
Yellowman
Operation Eradication
Operation Eradication
Body Move
Yellowman
Body Move
Body Move
Couchie
Yellowman
Couchie
Couchie
Champion
Burro Banton
Champion
Champion
Znuguzung
Yellowman
Znuguzung
Znuguzung
Champion
Yellowman
Champion
Champion
Champion (feat. Ninja Man, Bounty Killer, Shabba Ranks, Tiger, Capleton, Burro Banton, Siz
Yellowman
Champion (feat. Ninja Man, Bounty Killer, Shabba Ranks, Tiger, Capleton, Burro Banton, Siz
Yellowman Getting Married
Yellowman
Yellowman Getting Married
Yellowman Getting Married
