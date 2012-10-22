Adele LeighBorn 15 June 1928. Died 23 May 2004
Adele Leigh
1928-06-15
Adele Leigh Biography (Wikipedia)
Adele Leigh (15 June 1928 – 23 May 2004) was an English operatic soprano, later the wife of the Austrian ambassador in London.
Adele Leigh Tracks
Villia
Villia
Past BBC Events
Proms 1958: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
1958-08-02T11:59:55
2
Aug
1958
Proms 1958: Prom 07
Proms 1956: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
1956-08-18T11:59:55
18
Aug
1956
Proms 1956: Prom 25
Proms 1952: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
1952-09-15T11:59:55
15
Sep
1952
Proms 1952: Prom 44
Proms 1952: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
1952-07-28T11:59:55
28
Jul
1952
Proms 1952: Prom 02
Proms 1950: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
1950-09-02T11:59:55
2
Sep
1950
Proms 1950: Prom 37
