Walter FullerTrumpet. Born 15 February 1910. Died 20 April 2003
Walter Fuller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1910-02-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/870e0697-44af-4b7d-8f59-2a0756b475e3
Walter Fuller Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Fuller can refer to several people
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Walter Fuller Tracks
Sort by
Lightly and Politely (feat. Earl Hines & Ed Burke)
Walter Fuller
Lightly and Politely (feat. Earl Hines & Ed Burke)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtwc.jpglink
Lightly and Politely (feat. Earl Hines & Ed Burke)
Last played on
Back to artist