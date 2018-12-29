Alice Russell Biography (Wikipedia)
Alice Russell (born 1 March 1975 in Suffolk, England) is a British soul singer. She is the daughter of an organist, and grew up in Framlingham, Suffolk. At the age of nine, following in her father and sisters' musical footsteps, Russell began taking lessons on the cello, and sang in choirs, before studying art and music in Brighton from 1994.
As well as the classical influences of her father, and formal music lessons, Russell began finding influence in Gospel music and soul artists such as Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin from an early age which played a big part in the shaping of her style. Artists including Minnie Riperton, Eva Cassidy, Chaka Khan and Jill Scott are listed by Alice Russell as influences.
