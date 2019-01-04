Don GibsonBorn 3 April 1928. Died 17 November 2003
Don Gibson
1928-04-03
Don Gibson Biography (Wikipedia)
Donald Eugene Gibson (April 3, 1928 – November 17, 2003) was an American songwriter and country musician. A Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, Gibson wrote such country standards as "Sweet Dreams" and "I Can't Stop Loving You", and enjoyed a string of country hits ("Oh Lonesome Me") from 1957 into the mid-1970s.
Sea of Heartbreak
Don Gibson
Sea of Heartbreak
Sea of Heartbreak
Lonesome Number One
Don Gibson
Lonesome Number One
Lonesome Number One
I Can't Stop Loving You
Don Gibson
I Can't Stop Loving You
I Can't Stop Loving You
Just One Time
Don Gibson
Just One Time
Just One Time
Don't Tell Me Your Troubles
Don Gibson
Don't Tell Me Your Troubles
Don't Tell Me Your Troubles
Oh Lonesome Me
Don Gibson
Oh Lonesome Me
Oh Lonesome Me
I Think Its Best To Forget Me
Don Gibson
I Think Its Best To Forget Me
I Think Its Best To Forget Me
A Legend In My Time
Don Gibson
A Legend In My Time
A Legend In My Time
Let's Wait A Little While Longer
Dottie West
Let's Wait A Little While Longer
Let's Wait A Little While Longer
Blue, Blue Day
Don Gibson
Blue, Blue Day
Blue, Blue Day
Why Don't You Love Me
Don Gibson
Why Don't You Love Me
Why Don't You Love Me
Far Far Away
Don Gibson
Far Far Away
Far Far Away
All The World Is Lonely Now
Don Gibson
All The World Is Lonely Now
All The World Is Lonely Now
