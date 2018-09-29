Plump DJs are an English dance music duo consisting of Lee Rous and Andy Gardner, considered to be early pioneers of the breakbeat genre in late 90's. Throughout the 2000s, they have been very prolific creatively, releasing many celebrated underground singles, albums compilations. Also remixing the records of well-known dance music mega stars such as Deadmau5, Mark Ronson, Fatboy Slim, Orbital and the Stanton Warriors. They cemented their international status through their 10-year residency at London's famous superclub Fabric, in a career that has taken the duo to the largest stages on all four corners of this earth to perform.

At present they can be found hard at work producing dance music in their Soho recording studio, and Dj'ing on a regular basis at various music lead venues around the world. In their beloved home of London, Gardner&Rous release innovative dance music on their Grand Hotel Records imprint, and recently also on the Stanton Warriors label, Punks Music. The primary testing grounds for their experiments being the notorious XOYO & Nest night clubs in Central London. In this year they have had number of triumphs, performing an epic closing set at Glastonbury on the Arcadia stage to 40,000 people. Recently their single 'Yes Yes' was remixed by rising stars Hybrid Theory, and has been an internet smash. Notching up many millions of clicks and club support from the likes of legends DJ EZ & Mr Jam.